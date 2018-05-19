RoyalWedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to be named Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Ahead of the Royal Wedding, Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the title of Duke of Sussex on Prince Harry.

The Royal Family made the announcement today, revealing that his titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

This means that after the Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle will become the Duchess of Sussex.

See the statement below:

The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.