The Nigerian Senate has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill, Punch reports.

The budget had been presented before the National Assembly In November by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he proposed a sum of N8.6 trillion

The report had been tendered during the Tuesday plenary, and was considered and adopted on Wednesday.

The budget was raised by N500 million to a total sum of N9.1 trillion, with the oil benchmark increased from $45 to $51 per barrel.