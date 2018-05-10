Swizz Beatz Wants to Give 20 Artists $5,000 Each To Produce Their Show! Get the Scoop

American hip hop recording artist and record producer Swizz Beatz has long been a huge supporter of the arts, with his No Commission Art Fair event; a combination art exhibition, speakeasy, hangout and concert music. Now, his target is budding artists all over the world.

He announced today that The Dean Collection, an arts organization started by the producer and his Grammy-winning singer wife, Alicia Keys, is launching the Dean Collection 20 St(Art)ups, which will give 20 fledgling artists $5,000 each to fund an art show!

With free reign to produce whatever they wish, successful participants will also be able to keep all proceeds from commissioned work.

He wrote:

ATTENTION Deadline May 31st ‼️ There are so many amazing artists out there, but it’s hard to break through. For all my creatives, it’s time to take your career into your own hands! Today, @thedeancollection is launching a new initiative called “The Dean Collection St(Art)ups”. We want to give 20 people $5,000‼️ each to put on their own art show . Any theme. Any medium. You keep 100% of what you sell. This is a Global project !! Link in bio for more information ⬆ @thedeancollection ⚡️⚡️⚡️Fyi #nocommission LA is still going down!! By the artist for the artist with the people !!!!!!! Please spread the word! #TDC20

