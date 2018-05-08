BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

A tale of love, lust & betrayal! ‘Sylvia’ premieres at Nollywood Week Paris with Ini Dima-Okojie & Udoka Oyeka in Attendance

08.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

AMVCA recipient TRINO studios debuted its first feature film Sylvia; a tale of love, lust, betrayal and obsession at Nollywood week Paris over the weekend. 

The movie was written by Vanessa Kanudirected by Daniel Oriahi, produced by Ekene Mekwunye, with Babatunwa Aderinokun and Uche Okocha as executive producers.

Sylvia is buoyed by performances from Nollywood actors Zainab Balogun, Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and Chris Attoh.

A truly compelling story, the producers center on the cause and effect nature of relationships, mental health and the real versus the surreal world.

Chris Attoh stars as Richard, the protagonist who has always existed between the real world and a fantasy world which home to his friend and lover Sylvia (Zainab Balogun). Filled with passion and love, the two devotees embark on a journey of commitment.

See photos below:

Udoka Oyeka & Ini Dima-Okojie

Daniel Oriahi

Uche Okocha, Ini Dima-Okojie, Daniel Oriahi, Babatunwa Aderinokun & Udoka Oyeka

 

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija