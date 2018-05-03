Throwback Thursday: Raise your Hand if you Did This in School ??

Schooling in Nigeria is such an interesting experience.
For our Throwback Thursday feature this week, we bring you the “new term introductory page”.
Shout out to people that add “Success is Mine” at the bottom.
I did it ooooooooo, infact I was a professor in it
all i could (and still can) draw (is/was) a box.. you now want me to be decorating numbers and alphabets. I didn’t o. I stayed in my lane and wrote my second term begins in my chicken scrawl handwriting.. i did beautify it with colour pencil sha #senseofbeauty
Awww. This made me smile! Brings back such good memories
Won’t be raising mine cause I never felt accepted and involved with school all through (even to university) .Can’t change the hand of time but I won’t mind starting with making new friends and learning how to be organized.