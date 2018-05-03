BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Throwback Thursday: Raise your Hand if you Did This in School ??

03.05.2018 at By 4 Comments

Schooling in Nigeria is such an interesting experience.

For our Throwback Thursday feature this week, we bring you the “new term introductory page”.

Shout out to people that add “Success is Mine” at the bottom.

Throwback Thursday: Raise your Hand if you Did This in School ??

4 Comments on Throwback Thursday: Raise your Hand if you Did This in School ??
  • Esther Asuquo May 3, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I did it ooooooooo, infact I was a professor in it

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • whocares May 3, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    all i could (and still can) draw (is/was) a box.. you now want me to be decorating numbers and alphabets. I didn’t o. I stayed in my lane and wrote my second term begins in my chicken scrawl handwriting.. i did beautify it with colour pencil sha #senseofbeauty

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • onyie May 3, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Awww. This made me smile! Brings back such good memories

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • D May 4, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Won’t be raising mine cause I never felt accepted and involved with school all through (even to university) .Can’t change the hand of time but I won’t mind starting with making new friends and learning how to be organized.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija