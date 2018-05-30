BellaNaija

World Cup: President Buhari hosts Farewell Reception for Super Eagles

30.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, hosted the Super Eagles at the presidential villa, to a farewell reception ahead of their trip to Russia to the World Cup.

The meeting came hours before the team’s scheduled flight to London for a pre-World Cup friendly against England’s Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles will move to Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria where they’ll spend eight days, and play another pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic next Wednesday, before flying to Russia for the 2018 World Cup scheduled to start on June 14th.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) Super Eagles Coach, Mr Gernot Rohr (4th L) and Super Eagles Team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia during a Farewell reception for the Eagles President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (30/5/18)

President Muhammadu Buhari hands with Super Eagles Coach, Mr Gernot Rohr shaking during a Farewell reception for the Eagles President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (30/5/18)

Pic 3. From left: Super Eagles Coach, Mr Gernot Rohr; President Muhammadu Buhari and Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Michel during a Farewell reception for the Eagles by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (30/5/18)

Photo Credit: Callistus Ewelike/NAN

