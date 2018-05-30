World Cup: President Buhari hosts Farewell Reception for Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, hosted the Super Eagles at the presidential villa, to a farewell reception ahead of their trip to Russia to the World Cup.

The meeting came hours before the team’s scheduled flight to London for a pre-World Cup friendly against England’s Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles will move to Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria where they’ll spend eight days, and play another pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic next Wednesday, before flying to Russia for the 2018 World Cup scheduled to start on June 14th.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Callistus Ewelike/NAN