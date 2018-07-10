BellaNaija

2019: “I endorse no one” – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala releases Disclaimer over Audio Clip

Former minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has released a disclaimer addressing an audio recording saying she endorsed a candidate for president in the 2019 election.

Writing on her Twitter page, Okonji-Iweala said:

DISCLAIMER Dear friends, My attention has been drawn to a social media viral as well as an audio recording (a very poor imitation of my voice) where I supposedly endorse a candidate for president in the coming elections. Please disregard these as brain candies of mischief-makers.

I endorse no one. Each candidate should run on the credibility of their person and performance, without adding my name to their political campaign. Signed. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

