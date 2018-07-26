“Admit It” – R Kelly’s ex wife Drea on his Track Addressing Sexual Assault Allegations

While his loyal fans might be jamming to the award winning R&B star’s newest track, it appears that Drea Kelly isn’t having any of R. Kelly’s latest move to take the high road of confession.

A few days after releasing a 19 minutes track, I Admit, in which he tried to address the sex offense charges, sex cult allegation and the state of his bank accounts among others, Drea has reacted in an Instagram post.

Drea who has appeared on an impressive number of interviews since her last trending video where she opened up about R. Kelly abusing her for years, shared remade lyrics of Kelly’s new song. The lyrics accuses Kelly of being a sex offender, deadbeat father whose mother would be turning in her grave at all his atrocities.

See her post below:

THE REMIX:

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Your mama IS watching over you

And rolling over in her grave

because of the ABUSIVE things you do

You say she’s looking down from heaven So there’s nothing she didn’t see

Which means she saw you BEAT me from heaven and neglect her grand babies……Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Your children you don’t see

Because you treat them like your fans

And not your flesh and blood, please

Being a dead beat dad is a conscious choice

You could face time w them EVERYDAY

they’d SEE your face and HEAR your voice,so…..

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Then go get some professional help

Own the pain that you’ve inflicted on others’

All by yourself

Even though you can’t read or write

it didn’t stop you from making hit songs

But you don’t have to read or write

to know Domestic Violence is wrong, so….

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Your past is not is an excuse

Just because you were abused

doesn’t mean you get to ABUSE…..

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Cause the TRUTH will set you free

Nothing good is gonna come to you

UNTIL YOU DO RIGHT BY ME.

Photo Credit: @officialdreakelly