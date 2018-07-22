“Our baby is 3”! Tiwa Savage & TeeBillz celebrate Son Jamil on his Birthday

Today is Tiwa Savage and TeeBillz‘s son Jamil‘s birthday and his father took to Instagram to celebrate him.

TeeBillz shared a heartfelt message along with prayers. He wrote:

I see a little more of me in you with each passing year……………😍 To the world you’re JamJam but to mummy and I, You are OLAOLUWAKITAN 😘 You’re part of my strength. I pray for incomparable wisdom and knowledge of God upon you. You’ve been a great source of happiness to mummy and I. I pray may you never stop making us happy in Jesus name…..❤️❤️❤️

Commenting on the post was Tiwa Savage who said:

Awww you gonna make me tear up o. 3 years ago in that labor room when his heart rate dropped man I never prayed so hard in my life but now our baby is 3. Today is a beautiful day, my heart is full of praise and thanksgiving ❤️🙏🏼

See Teebillz Instagram post below:

Tiwa Savage also celebrated JamJam on her page with two posts:

The Big 3 ❤️ A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Jul 22, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

My chocolate drop Happy Birthday JamJam ❤️💋 A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Jul 22, 2018 at 9:43am PDT