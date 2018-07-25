BellaNaija

#BBNaija’s Princess gets new Whip as Birthday Present

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Princess is celebrating her birthday today.

Of course, the best part of anyone’s birthday is the presents one gets, and Princess couldn’t contain her joy when she was surprised with a Lexus SUV.

She shared videos on her Instagram of her friend revealing the surprise. She wrote:

The highlight of turning a year older today.

And i ran as fast as my legs could carry me….without tripping

And I couldn’t breathe….i was completely speechl😂ss, couldn’t keep calm

And i ran as fast as my legs could carry me….without tripping 😀🤦🏽‍♀️

And I couldn’t breathe….i was completely speechl😂ss, couldn’t keep calm😜

