This video of Sports Minister Dalung & the Falconets is sparking Controversy | Watch

A video of Nigeria’s Under 20 female football team, the Falconets and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, is making the rounds on social media.
Facebook user Alexis Onome-Egborge shared the video on his feed, showing a player kneeling before Dalung and counting some money, which is said to be her entitlement.
Her team members and other officials looked on as she knelt.
While some feel she knelt down on their own volition, others criticised the minister for “making her” kneel while questioning the reason for handing them money by hand.
Others also questioned why it was the minister handing the athletes the money.
See the video below and let us know what you think.
Comical, unprofessional, and wrong team bonding behavior.
ZOO
shame on all the old people present there… their mentality is why Nigeria is the way it is…
the entitlement is meant to be paid by the finance department…
she should have been stopped from kneeling..
the sports minister is meant to ensure professionalism not unprofessionalism..
It’s the Sir, and Ma culture of Naija. We don’t have any sense of self worth in this Country. It’s your entitlement, you’ve worked hard and earned it. Why for God’s sake would you degrade yourself by kneeling down to receive what is rightfully yours. Know who you are.
My campus fellowship pastor used to call things like this ‘humbility’ lol. Very unnecessary and stupid. Its her I blame. Why kneel to receive what is rightfully yours? Even if he is dashing you money,’thank you sir, I appreciate’ is enough.
was she asked to kneel??? if not then its her headache
@omomo, then he should have asked her to get up. SMDH
Why is this country full of rubbish? This is so wrong.