Watch trending video of Lawmaker Idris Ahmed saying Politicians are behind Plateau Killings

Hon. Idris Ahmed, a representative of Wase Constituency of Plateau State in the Federal House of Representatives, gave a rousing speech about those responsible for the Plateau killings.

Politicians are behind the killings, Ahmed said, and he knows just who they are.

With what he is saying he knows he’s putting his life in danger, he said, but he’d rather die to see people be safe.

  • Tee July 5, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Hello everyone, I miss all of una since 2016. As una don they see say some of us no dey sleep on top naija matter, what we said in 2016 is glaring now. Nothing wey prayer no dey see, grammar is blind. Anyway, e go better, make una put una mind down. Foresight dey key, as some event wey dey come go unravel the Glory. Wait for it. The same way you are preservering in that relationship abi marriage hoping for the best. Do same for your dear country. Just like nothing good happens by accident. My talk no be for the faint hearted that cry and wail when mosquito fly, na for people wey dey see far. Nigeria go better! But wait, did I see children paying for the sins of their fathers………haba politicians. Hmmmmmmm eleyi gidi gan. See you in 2019 if una never relocate o. Hold on, be strong and know that He alone is God, and He is God alone!

  • Radiant July 5, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Any “viral video” of “rousing speeches” that names no one and leads to no thorough investigation, diligent prosecution and sound adjudication remains a “viral video” that does not solve our issues.

  • Suleiman Ahmed Manjo July 12, 2018 at 5:32 am

    God, for this man whe start, help him, see him throughout this issue.
    Ameen

