PDP, R-APC, 37 other Parties form Alliance to Oust Incumbent Government in 2019

The People’s Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) – an offshoot of President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s Coalition for Nigeria, Social Democratic Party, Labour Party and over 30 others have formed a coalition to defeat the incumbent government in 2019.

According to Channels TV, the parties announced that they will operate under the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) when they met at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Monday.

In attendance were PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate President David Mark, Reformed – All Progressives Congress (R-APC) Chairman Buba Galadima, former Osun governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Oyo governor, Rasheed Ladoja, Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

According to the MoU, all parties will remain as individual entities, but will work together to oust President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration in 2019.

