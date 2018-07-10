PDP, R-APC, 37 other Parties form Alliance to Oust Incumbent Government in 2019

The People’s Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) – an offshoot of President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s Coalition for Nigeria, Social Democratic Party, Labour Party and over 30 others have formed a coalition to defeat the incumbent government in 2019.
According to Channels TV, the parties announced that they will operate under the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) when they met at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Monday.
In attendance were PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate President David Mark, Reformed – All Progressives Congress (R-APC) Chairman Buba Galadima, former Osun governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Oyo governor, Rasheed Ladoja, Senator Dino Melaye, among others.
According to the MoU, all parties will remain as individual entities, but will work together to oust President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration in 2019.
Watch:
Is this the alliance we have been in anticipatory mode for? With the PDP involved? And other reformed criminals? Highly disappointed. Or is there another alliance? To narrow this fight for Nigeria to the ousting of Buhari already tells me we are missing it already. If the premise of your entire mission/coalition/alliance is not ACTIVELY seeking to ensure there is a total systemic overhaul of every sector/social strata in Nigeria, and providing practical steps to revitalize these sectors, you have missed it. Please help Nigeria, leave the country and put yourself on permanent exile.
Same recycled idiots…. Stay woke guys!!!!
As long as Obj is involved in that coalition, it is not the right one, he was the person in the first place that destoyed PDP,
disclaimer alert: Chude and Debola should please inform Tinubu that the “Packaging Machine” used in 2015 is faulty I repeat for emphasis it is faulty!!! and beyond repair he shouldn’t bother attempting to repair it. #Buharimustgo!!!