NYSC investigating “purported Exemption Certificate” of Kemi Adeosun

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released a statement concerning the alleged forged exemption certificate of the Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun.

Premium Times had reported that Adeosun forged her exemption certificate from the compulsory one-year corps service.

People across the nation have demanded that Adeosun resign or be fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NYSC, according to Premium Times, has said it is investigating the certificate.

The Finance Minister had applied for an exemption certificate, the corps said, although it failed to mention when this application was made.

PRESS RELEASE RE-EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE OF THE HON. MINISTER OF FINANCE, MRS. KEMI ADEOSUN Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question. Thank you. Adeyemi Adenike (Mrs.) Director, Press and Public Relations.

The minister herself is yet to release an official statement.