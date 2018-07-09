Presidency says it has “not been briefed” on Adeosun’s alleged Forged Certificate

The Presidency has said it is yet to be briefed on the alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

The statement was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Garba Shehu when queried by ThisDay.

Premium Times had reported that the minister had forged her exemption certificate when she returned from the UK to work in Nigeria.

Shehu said he is “completely unaware of anything,” and hasn’t heard of it being spoken.

Well, I have not been briefed on this. I haven’t heard of it being spoken. I am completely unaware of anything.

Adenike Adeyemi, the spokesperson of the NYSC, has said an official statement will be released soon.

The minister has, however, not responded to calls and text messages on the issue.