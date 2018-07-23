Meghan Markle’s Sister Admits Exploiting Her Marriage to Prince Harry for Money

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle‘s half sister Samantha Markle over the past few days has been drawing a lot of social media attention.

Just last week, the 53 year old media personality made headlines after taking to Twitter to accuse Meghan of ignoring their father whose health seems to be deteriorating rapidly.

In one Tweet, Samantha shared: “Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman, If our father dies, it’s on you Meg.”

The older Markle sister launched her Twitter war shortly after Meghan’s father Thomas said that his daughter had cut all ties with him.

In the wake of the buzz, Samantha made an appearance at the Good Morning Britain Show on Monday where she spoke at length about the state of the relationship between herself and Meghan and if she’s cashing out from Meghan’s marriage to the royal family.

She revealed that she is in fact taking full advantage of her sister’s royalty status. In her words:

Let’s face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals.

On her infamous Twitter charade, Samantha opened up about regretting it “to a degree”.

Watch the videos below:

Exclusive: Samantha Markle denies she is 'cashing in' on her half-sister's royal connections insisting 'we all have to survive, money makes the world go round'. She later refused to deny rumours about going into Celebrity Big Brother house. pic.twitter.com/tVg5yzlF98 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

Exclusive: Samantha Markle, the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, is pleading with Meghan to speak to her father. They haven't spoken for months over fears he'll leak details of their conversation to the press. pic.twitter.com/yVcq4pmpu2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

Exclusive: Samantha Markle says there is 'a rift' between Meghan and her father. She believes reaching out publicly will help her father's cause. pic.twitter.com/WCK5Cd8b77 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018