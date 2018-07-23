BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meghan Markle’s Sister Admits Exploiting Her Marriage to Prince Harry for Money

23.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle‘s half sister Samantha Markle over the past few days has been drawing a lot of social media attention.

Just last week, the 53 year old media personality made headlines after taking to Twitter to accuse Meghan of ignoring their father whose health seems to be deteriorating rapidly.

In one Tweet, Samantha shared: Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman, If our father dies, it’s on you Meg.”

The older Markle sister launched her Twitter war shortly after Meghan’s father Thomas said that his daughter had cut all ties with him.

In the wake of the buzz, Samantha made an appearance at the Good Morning Britain Show on Monday where she spoke at length about the state of the relationship between herself and Meghan and if she’s cashing out from Meghan’s marriage to the royal family.

She revealed that she is in fact taking full advantage of her sister’s royalty status. In her words:

Let’s face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals.

On her infamous Twitter charade, Samantha opened up about regretting it “to a degree”.

Watch the videos below:

 

5 Comments on Meghan Markle’s Sister Admits Exploiting Her Marriage to Prince Harry for Money
  • deeeteeee July 23, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    I see the facial resemblance but NOT CHARACTER resemblance. She just needs to HUSH — put a lock/padlock if need be. 🙁

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Anonymous July 24, 2018 at 3:36 am

    F……k you all.Get a life. leave Meghan alone and let her be. If I were her , I will cut off ties with you forever. Evil family. members.

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Foster July 24, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Now we know what Cinderella’s did after the prince carried her on a horse into the castle. Samantha has rehashed the story of Cinderella which we had thought was a table into the present. What an ugly, racist, jealous, greedy, ill-mannered woman who lacks proper home training!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • mie July 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    This aunty Samantha is just shameless kai!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Baybie July 24, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Age is really just a number

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija