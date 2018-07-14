BellaNaija

“Serena Williams will be holding a trophy again soon—she’s got the greatest one waiting at home for her” – Husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams‘ husband, has shared a very sweet message following her 2018 Wimbledon defeat.

Today the 7-time champion was defeated by 30-year-old Angelique Kerber. Kerber defeated Serena 6-3 6-3, making the 23-time Grand Slam winner wait until the US Open to compete for her record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles.

Alexis took to Instagram after the match to share a sweet message.

He wrote:

Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back.

We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final.

Congratulations, @angie.kerber.

@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she’s got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she’ll win many more trophies, too.

She’s just getting started. And I couldn’t be more proud.

