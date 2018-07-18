Spraying the Naira is punishable by Six Months Imprisonment – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that spraying naira notes is an offence punishable by 6 months in jail.
The Cable reports that the Acting Director of the bank’s Currency Operations Department, Priscilla Eleje, revealed this in a public sensitization and enlightenment campaign in Ibadan on Saturday.
It’s a crime, she said, one punishable with either the jail term or a fine of ₦50,000 or both.
It is a criminal offence punishable by six months imprisonment or a fine of N50,000 or both to sell, spray or mutilate the banknotes.
It is also a criminal offence which attracts five years imprisonment without an option of fine for anybody to counterfeit the naira. Naira is our pride as a country. So respect it.
Can you join me to ask Predient Buhari where the centenary N100 notes are? Yes that one printed in 2014. It was withdrawn from circulation because the MURIC said it had the “stars of David” yet we have the Islamic unscripted ones all over????
I spit on APC and its followers.
BN don’t try to swallow my comment.
Lol it is in the culture oh. Half baked policy. Na to spray dollars oh.. soon it will be crypto $ltc
WTF is wrong with Nigeria. When did the CBN start making laws?!?!
CBN, please we need new 100naira notes in circulation. Biko.
kai!! @nene+ biko zie nu…..
Wrong priorities. What is wrong with spraying money? Ridiculous bunch of people!
Abeg abeg! Let people be great at their celebrations abeg. This law is repugnant to natural justice and yoruba owambe and igbo pepper them culture and so should be expunged! Just thinking about no more money spraying at my husband’s family functions. Haaa! Kuku kee us. LMAO! Do you know how much money I take home with me as an iyawo ile at such functions?! If it aint broke, don’t fix it. Taink you!
*i laugh in naija wedding.*
Phewww!!!!!! Finally!!!!
Jobless people!
As much as I personally do not care for the spraying culture (except of course when I am the sprayee…lol), how is this the CBN’s concern or priority? Meanwhile, inflation persists and real interest rates are north of 30+%. SMDH