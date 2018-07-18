Onyeka Onwenu Breaks Down in Tears in Moving Plea to President Buhari | WATCH

Veteran singer, Onyeka Onwenu has released a 3 minutes clip of herself in a passionate appeal to President Muhammad Buhari.
In the trending video shared on Facebook by Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Onyeka breaks down in tears as she reminds the world that Leah Sharibu, a 15 year old Christian girl remains in captivity despite the release of her non Christian colleagues.
Onyeka further implored the president to look to Thailand’s recent cave rescue as inspiration.
Leah has been held for too long just for refusing to convert. The Quran itself says "there is no compulsion in religion"
You’d recall that Leah was among the 110 girls abducted from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018. According to the account of one of the girls abducted, Leah was not released because she refused to convert to Islam.
Despite assurance from the federal government to free Leah, she remains in captivity.
The Lord will be her strength , her fortress and her guide. She will serve no other God besides him. Whether boko haram likes it or not the price has already been paid for her salvation and She knows it 🙂
this is so sad, i was just thinking about her yesterday how most people seem to have forgotten about her, praying this ends well for her, her family and loved ones. Leah we are praying for you wherever you may be at this moment that your captors will set you free
And this is what we call one Nigeria, huh? One religion oppressing the other, and nobody does anything about it. Leah girl, stay strong, cause the God you are serving and refused to deny will blind your captors, and set you free. Don’t deny God, regardless of what they do to you. It shall be well with you. Daniel was thrown into the lions den, God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, caused the lions to befriend Daniel and did him no harm. Same God is still alive, and He will cause your captors to serve you, and make sure that nothing befalls you. If God be God, you will come out victorious. Amen. Love you Leah and God bless.
this is just so terible!!…we dont deserve this agony!!
I wonder how we all go to bed and sleep well with all these killings in Nigeria. What a trauma for such a small girl in such captivity. Many nights and days I kept wondering what her situation may be. God please break every hand holding this girl wherever she is.. But I have so many fears about Lear: Has anybody seeing her since her capture? Is she still alife? How’s she presently? These are few of my numerous questions. God! My heart is bleeding help your own n deliver this one n others in captivity IJN. Amen.
My prayers are with you Leah. Your abductors will turn and ask you to show them the God you serve for they want to serve Him too.
I hate to say it, but i really think she’s dead. No one is saying anything anymore. I think the presidency knows and they don’t want to say it because they don’t want the negative repercussion it might have on the forthcoming elections
They shouldn’t just leave the girl with BH and continue pretending as if all is well! The parents and the whole world need to know the true position and if she’s still alive, what is the Nigerian government doing to reunite her with her family?
Where are the Nigerian pastors and vice presidents, why can’t they come together and force Buhari to release that girl after all they supported Buhari presidency, they sold their fellowers or congregation to a Muslim man. Now they can’t be bold enough to secure for the girl release. What a disappointment.