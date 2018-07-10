VP Yemi Osinbajo Visits Google & LinkedIn HQs in Silicon Valley

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Silicon Valley on a roadshow which will last until July 11th, 2018.
So far, Osinbajo has visited Google and LinkedIn.
Osinbajo was welcomed to the Google headquarters by CEO Sundar Pichai who led a team of executives in a meeting with the VP and other officials. He was also hosted in a series of investment forums in Silicon Valley, interacting with key US technology firms promoting Nigeria tech firms.
Osinbajo also spoke at LinkedIn Fireside Chat with Co-Founder Allen Blue.
Osinbajo was accompanied by minister of industry, trade and investment Dr Okey Enelemah, and special adviser to the president (economic matters) Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, and other government officials.
See photos below:
LinkdeIn
Photo Credit: @novoisioro via @buharisallau
Well done VP and the whole APC who are working to make Nigeria a better country for all Nigerians. Naija people shine your eyes. All this PDP joining together, i am sooooo sad because in all this coming together all i see is still the old people who has destory Nigeria for the past 16 or so years. Nigerians shine your eyes ooo. do not let bag of rice or fake promises to make you vote for the wrong person. Make the most use of your PVC together let us bring the Right people. Once again I thank APC who are working to make Naija to work. Let us give them chance, because we do not expect ANYBODY in this world to use 3 year to undo all the damages done to Nigeria for the past years. God bless Nigeria and God Amighty bless every Nigerians in Christ Jesus Amen. Vote for Change to contiune. Love Naija.
What nonsense are you typing?
As in. Thought she was about to make sense
ALL TALK NO ACTION! PLEASE WHERE ARE THE RESULTS! OSINBANJO = BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE CENTURY. NIGERIANS, PLEASE WAKE UP AND DON”T BE BAMBOOZLED BY SMOKE AND MIRRORS.
U talk about promises which promise has apc fulfilled. Where do u come from. Are u a student? Do u live in Nigeria? That was senseless belive me
All i can think of here is the tax payers monry funding the upper class flights booked for this unecessarily large entourage.
Upper Class? Private Jet more like.
wasted funds…no foreign investor will come till security and other issues to protect their investments are sorted…a latest example is P&G…just wasting your time gallivanting
Well done sir nice step taken.
Dear fellow country men and women, please DO NOT VOTE for political parties.
Study every single candidate to know what they have been up to, what offices they held in the past, how well they played their roles. Did they deliver? How creative and result-driven were they?
Their personality? Honest?
What package do they have for the role they are running for, how do they intend to achieve those ideas?
Then sleep over these to figure out how realistic their promises are. Example, If you are promised that N1 will become $1 dollar, you should know the individual is a joke!
When you figure, an individual fits well into a position , please vote for them REGARDLESS of the political party, they belong to!
Dear BN, could you possibly be showcasing candidates, one at a time?
Also,we must do our own research in addition to whatever information we get.
May God continue to bless Nigeria!
Asking you guys who replyed. Can you rebuild a conutry that has been mismanage within 1year, 2 or 3year. Can any of you? We should stop complaining and starting from each one of us. Let us do the right thing. I am asking you guys, how many fellow Nigeria have you be kind to. Have you pray for God to bless Nigeria and give us good leaders?. Have you speak to your communities to stop doing what is wrong. Have you look for a chance to make it with what you have. There are worst countrie than Nigeria far worst, yet they don´t complain like us, we say sooo many negativ words against the only conutry you have, you guys should stop this nonesense. Let give this admintration chance Okay. God bless nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen.