VP Yemi Osinbajo Visits Google & LinkedIn HQs in Silicon Valley

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Silicon Valley on a roadshow which will last until July 11th, 2018.

So far, Osinbajo has visited Google and LinkedIn.

Osinbajo was welcomed to the Google headquarters by CEO Sundar Pichai who led a team of executives in a meeting with the VP and other officials. He was also hosted in a series of investment forums in Silicon Valley, interacting with key US technology firms promoting Nigeria tech firms.

Osinbajo also spoke at LinkedIn Fireside Chat with Co-Founder Allen Blue.

Osinbajo was accompanied by minister of industry, trade and investment Dr Okey Enelemah, and special adviser to the president (economic matters) Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, and other government officials.

See photos below:

Google

LinkdeIn

Photo Credit: @novoisioro via @buharisallau