Zimbabwe’s National Rugby Team sleep by the Roadside in Tunisia

Players on the Zimbabwe National Rugby Union team encountered accommodation troubles in Tunisia and slept on the streets in protest.

According to BBC, they had been held in immigration for 6 hours after the authorities said that they had to pay a visa fee of 20 euros each.

The team had reportedly been assured that they would be issued visa on arrival.

They had arrived their hotel and found it in poor standard, and the team protested.

Rugby Africa and Tunisia Rugby Union have released a joint statement apologising for the “unfortunate situation.”

Better accommodation has been found for the players, the statement said, and Tunisia Rugby Union, which hosts the World Cup qualifier and is to meet Zimbabwe, said there was “absolutely no intention to destabilise our opponents.”

