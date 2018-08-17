Abia Police parades 6 Men for alleged Homosexuality

Six men were on Thursday paraded by the Abia State Commissioner of Police Anthony Ogbizi for allegedly engaging in homosexuality, a criminal offence in Nigeria.

According to Punch, Ogbizi said the 6 men, identified as Fred, Chidera, Kamsiriochukwu, Anderson, Sampson, and Promise, were arrested in Aba.

They were arrested in a room at Citiy Global Hotel at about 2am, Ogbizi said, adding that the management of the hotel had called the police, saying the men were kissing each other at the hotel bar.

The police chief added that the manager said the 6 men were all in one room at the hotel, where only 2 of them had checked in.

The manager added that the maximum number of people required to stay in a room is 3, but he found 6 of them kissing and touching each other in the room.

Police said the men came from nearby states to have sex with one another in the hotel room. The men however said they came for Ndubuisi’s birthday party and intended to get 2 rooms but all the category of rooms they wanted were occupied so they all occupied one room.

Chidera said:

I arrived the hotel at about 6pm and I asked my friend to book for a room for me. The hotel management said we should pay N5,000 for a room and we could afford it. So, we decided to manage that one room. After drinking at the hotel bar, we went to the room to change our clothes. It was at that time that we heard a knock on the door and when we opened the door, the manager started asking why we were six in the room. After explaining to him, he said they don’t allow more that three persons in a room and that was how he accused us of practising homosexuality in the room. There was nothing like kissing or making love in the room and we are not gays.

Fred said: “I invited my friends for my birthday and I wanted to pay for two rooms but we couldn’t because the rooms were filled up, that was why we were in one room.”

Ogbizi said the hotel manager will provide evidence against the men, adding that they’ll be charged to court.