BBNaija’s Ahneeka is a #HandyGoddess in her Birthday Shoot

It’s 2018 Big Brother Nigeria housemate Ahneeka‘s birthday today!
The reality star shared photos on her Instagram, featuring herself as a construction worker hashtagged “Handy Goddess.”
Check out her photos
Photo Credit: ahneeka_
29.08.2018
Second pic is missing gloves and probably eye goggles.