BBNaija’s Ahneeka is a #HandyGoddess in her Birthday Shoot

29.08.2018

It’s 2018 Big Brother Nigeria housemate Ahneeka‘s birthday today!

The reality star shared photos on her Instagram, featuring herself as a construction worker hashtagged “Handy Goddess.”

Check out her photos

Photo Credit: ahneeka_

  • Aare August 29, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Second pic is missing gloves and probably eye goggles.

    Love this! 0 Reply
