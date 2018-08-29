BellaNaija

Lola Rae shares 1st Photo of Daughter

29.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Singer Lola Rae has ended the anticipation with first photo of her daughter.

She shared a photo of herself cradling the baby who is adorably asleep while working on her laptop on Instagram with caption: “Baba God’s Doing”

Baba God’s Doing 👑

The child is said to be her and Tekno‘s, although the singers are yet to confirm anything. Tekno had posted a photo of a baby in May and also another of Lola Rae, hailing her as a strong woman.

Tekno confirmed they are dating in July 2017.

Photo Credit: @lolarae

  • Amaka August 29, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    It’s amazing how pple keep calling God’s name when they r obviously sinning like having a child out of wedlock which obviously means constant fornication… oh well I guess a life is a miracle no matter how it comes about….

    Love this! 7 Reply
