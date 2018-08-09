Davido announces his Private Jet “has landed” with a Photo!

BellaNaija

Davido says his Private Jet "has landed"

File Photo of Davido

Davido has announced that his private jet has landed.

The superstar singer who disclosed in May that he acquired a private jet, made the latest announcement on his Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing a photo of the jet’s airstair.

Davido had been sharing how him and his friends started in the music industry and how far they’ve come, postng a throwback of him, his manager Asa Asika, B-Red, Sina Rambo, among others.

He ended by saying: “Now we up as f***! And yes my jet has landed on y’all f*** n*****”

See the post below:

Photo Credit: @davidoofficial

  • Baybie August 9, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Air OBO landed before Nigeria Air, Oshe!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Marlee August 9, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    And the purpose of swearing is? It’s the people that made you. Without them you are nothing.

    Love this! 0 Reply
