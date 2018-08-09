Davido announces his Private Jet “has landed” with a Photo!

Davido has announced that his private jet has landed.
The superstar singer who disclosed in May that he acquired a private jet, made the latest announcement on his Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing a photo of the jet’s airstair.
Davido had been sharing how him and his friends started in the music industry and how far they’ve come, postng a throwback of him, his manager Asa Asika, B-Red, Sina Rambo, among others.
He ended by saying: “Now we up as f***! And yes my jet has landed on y’all f*** n*****”
Photo Credit: @davidoofficial
Air OBO landed before Nigeria Air, Oshe!
And the purpose of swearing is? It’s the people that made you. Without them you are nothing.