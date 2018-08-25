SME 100 Africa celebrated Nigeria’s Top 25 most Innovative Entrepreneurs under the Age of 25

Nigeria’s Top 25 under 25 Entrepreneurs Award held in Lagos over the weekend, 4th August. The 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards is an annual award ceremony by SME 100 Africa aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting some of Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers, trendsetters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.
The goal of the 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awardsis to stimulate entrepreneurial culture among young Africans. According to the Executive Director of SME 100 Africa. Charles Odii, 0ver 3000 entries were received from different fields of endeavor.
These includes Agriculture, Creative Writing & Content Creation, Fashion, Performing Art, E-commerce, Environment, Housing & Interior Décoration, Beauty & Makeup, Food, Professional Services, Health & Skincare, Media & Communication,Arts, Craft & Culture, Event Planning, Finance & Fintech, Cyber Security & Technology, Education, Sports, Energy & Sustainability, Music, Tourism & Hospitality, Social Entrepreneurship , Software & Design, Photography, Active Citizenry & Government Engagement and Manufacturing & Logistics.
The 3000 nominations were then shortlisted to 100 based on the following Metrics.
- Impact in Society,
- Scalability of business
- Company registration with CAC.
- Annual Turnover.
- Age and Nationality of the entrepreneur etc.
At the end of the day, one winner was declared in each of the 25 categories out of 4 nominees per category.
The awards ceremony was well attended by influencers, young entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, nominees and captains of industries. Actor and MC, Akah Nnani and Seyitan Atigari were the event anchors. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo gave the Keynote Address at the Awards.
In his address, Charles Odii also noted that the award aims at changing the narrative on African youths. “In the past, the continent may have been associated with backwardness and economic under-progressiveness but this generation of youths are changing that. He encouraged the young entrepreneurs to be pertinent in their ventures”
See below the Full List of Awards Winners
|Category
|Name Of Business
|Name Of Founder
|Agriculture
|Honey Dynasty
|Goodness Ekwueme
|Creative Writing & Content Creation
|Scion Magazine
|Femi Babbs
|Fashion
|Zikorah Africa
|Blessing Odoemena
|Performing Arts
|Lanaire Aderemi
|E-Commerce
|Sparkle Global
|Precious Eniayekan
|Environment & Interior Design
|Luxedos Designs
|Tiana Tolorunloju
|Beauty & Make-up
|Shanyi Organics
|Grace Okoli
|Food & Drinks
|Sweet Tingle Ltd
|Oyinkansola Makinde
|Professional Services
|Pen Impactwriting & Publishing Ent.
|Chiamaka Obiagbaoso
|Health & Skincare
|Dara Naturals
|Amanda Afolabi
|Media & Communication
|Cliq Media
|Fiyin Gambo
|Art, Craft & Culture
|Beadorned By Yettie
|Yetunde Salimon -akande
|Event Planning
|Estib Events
|Ifeoluwa Ibiyemi
|Finance & FinTech
|Bridgebooks
|Sylvia Udemeh
|Technology
|Fresible
|Fred Oyetayo
|Education
|Project 17
|Amokeodo Ibiyinka
|Sport
|Mary Love Edwards
|Energy & Sustainability
|Eco Barter
|Rita Idehai
|Music
|Ozzmanic Music Worldwide
|Oswald Okojie
|Tourism & Hospitality
|Lagos Life
|Tomiwa Talabi
|Social Entrepreneurship
|Book Drive Cu
|The Regal Set Covenant University
|Software & Design
|Orbit Brothers Communications
|Anthony Anigbogu
|Photography
|The Unpublished Gallery
|Umar Faruq
|Active Citizenry & Engagement
|Executives Helping Initiative
|Asobale Dare
|Manufacturing &
Logistics
|Wii Create
|Oreoluwa Shonibare
Bellanaija is a media partner for Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Entrepreneurs Award