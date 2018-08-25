SME 100 Africa celebrated Nigeria’s Top 25 most Innovative Entrepreneurs under the Age of 25

Nigeria’s Top 25 under 25 Entrepreneurs Award held in Lagos over the weekend, 4th August. The 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards is an annual award ceremony by SME 100 Africa aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting some of Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers, trendsetters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.

The goal of the 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awardsis to stimulate entrepreneurial culture among young Africans. According to the Executive Director of SME 100 Africa. Charles Odii, 0ver 3000 entries were received from different fields of endeavor.

These includes Agriculture, Creative Writing & Content Creation, Fashion, Performing Art, E-commerce, Environment, Housing & Interior Décoration, Beauty & Makeup, Food, Professional Services, Health & Skincare, Media & Communication,Arts, Craft & Culture, Event Planning, Finance & Fintech, Cyber Security & Technology, Education, Sports, Energy & Sustainability, Music, Tourism & Hospitality, Social Entrepreneurship , Software & Design, Photography, Active Citizenry & Government Engagement and Manufacturing & Logistics.

The 3000 nominations were then shortlisted to 100 based on the following Metrics.

Impact in Society, Scalability of business Company registration with CAC. Annual Turnover. Age and Nationality of the entrepreneur etc.

At the end of the day, one winner was declared in each of the 25 categories out of 4 nominees per category.

The awards ceremony was well attended by influencers, young entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, nominees and captains of industries. Actor and MC, Akah Nnani and Seyitan Atigari were the event anchors. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo gave the Keynote Address at the Awards.

In his address, Charles Odii also noted that the award aims at changing the narrative on African youths. “In the past, the continent may have been associated with backwardness and economic under-progressiveness but this generation of youths are changing that. He encouraged the young entrepreneurs to be pertinent in their ventures”

See below the Full List of Awards Winners

Category Name Of Business Name Of Founder Agriculture Honey Dynasty Goodness Ekwueme Creative Writing & Content Creation Scion Magazine Femi Babbs Fashion Zikorah Africa Blessing Odoemena Performing Arts Lanaire Aderemi E-Commerce Sparkle Global Precious Eniayekan Environment & Interior Design Luxedos Designs Tiana Tolorunloju Beauty & Make-up Shanyi Organics Grace Okoli Food & Drinks Sweet Tingle Ltd Oyinkansola Makinde Professional Services Pen Impactwriting & Publishing Ent. Chiamaka Obiagbaoso Health & Skincare Dara Naturals Amanda Afolabi Media & Communication Cliq Media Fiyin Gambo Art, Craft & Culture Beadorned By Yettie Yetunde Salimon -akande Event Planning Estib Events Ifeoluwa Ibiyemi Finance & FinTech Bridgebooks Sylvia Udemeh Technology Fresible Fred Oyetayo Education Project 17 Amokeodo Ibiyinka Sport Mary Love Edwards Energy & Sustainability Eco Barter Rita Idehai Music Ozzmanic Music Worldwide Oswald Okojie Tourism & Hospitality Lagos Life Tomiwa Talabi Social Entrepreneurship Book Drive Cu The Regal Set Covenant University Software & Design Orbit Brothers Communications Anthony Anigbogu Photography The Unpublished Gallery Umar Faruq Active Citizenry & Engagement Executives Helping Initiative Asobale Dare Manufacturing & Logistics Wii Create Oreoluwa Shonibare

