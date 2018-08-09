Man turns 100 in Enugu Prison

An inmate of the Enugu Maximum Prison identified as Pa Celestine Egbunuche celebrated his 100th birthday in incarceration on August 4th, 2018.

According to Sun Newspapers, the indigene of Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, his son Paul, 78, and another relative who is 87, received the death sentence following a land dispute that led to the death of one person.

They’ve all spent 17 years in jail.

An NGO Global Society for Anti-Corruption (GSAC) is now advocating for his release, calling on the federal government and the governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha to grant them amnesty.

Photo Credit: Sun Newspapers