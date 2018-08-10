BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Falz, Simi, Kemi Adetiba react to NBC’s ban on ‘This Is Nigeria’

10.08.2018 at By 3 Comments

Falz has responded to NBC’s ban on his song This is Nigeria saying it contains vulgar lyrics.

The singer shared a photo of the viral letter which issues a N100,000 fine to a Jos based radio station for playing ‘This is Nigeria’ and other songs, with caption:

“’This is Nigeria. Look how we living now, everybody be criminal’ is apparently a vulgar line”.

Falz also responded to his producer Sess Beats‘ comment about how vulgar the line was by saying “plenty of vulgar on the way”

 

Following Falz’ post, celebrities including filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, and actress Abimbola Craig, singers Simi and Yemi Alade, and rapper Vector, among others took to the comment section to express their disappointment

3 Comments on Falz, Simi, Kemi Adetiba react to NBC’s ban on ‘This Is Nigeria’
  • by_stander August 10, 2018 at 8:36 am

    OMG Simi…..LOL!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz August 10, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I may not totally support what NBC did but our musicians need to get more creative and churn out wholesome music and music videos. Some videos are so degrading to watch, naked women everywhere

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Lolo August 10, 2018 at 9:40 am

      That is not what we are talking about here zzzzzzzzz…..WAKE UP FROM YOUR SLUMBER..

      Love this! 27 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija