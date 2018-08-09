Lindsay Lohan says #MeToo Advocacy makes Women “look weak”

Actress Lindsay Lohan is trending online for her comments on the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with The Times, Lohan said she is “very supportive” of women but she had controversial opinion about the movement against sexual assault/misconduct.

She said:

I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.

If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report.

I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.

You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.