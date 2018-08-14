FIFA gives Nigeria, Ghana ultimatums over “undue influence” on their Football Bodies

World football governing body FIFA has issued ultimatums to Nigeria and Ghana over “undue influence” in the affairs of their football governing bodies.

FIFA, in a media release said that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would be suspended if its offices “offices are not handed back to the legitimate NFF executive committee under president Amaju Pinnick” by August 20th.

A recent Jos High Court judgement had recognised Chris Giwa, who is currently banned by FIFA, as NFF president.

The ministry of sports had directed Pinnick to step down as president following the order.

Giwa has been protesting the results of the September 2014 election that brought Pinnick to power.

The statement added that any ban would not affect Nigeria’s ongoing participation at the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in France.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) would be banned by August 27th if the government does not withdraw an application to have the football body liquidated.

“If the petition to start the liquidation process of the GFA is not withdrawn by Monday 27 August 2018 at 1100GMT the GFA will be suspended with immediate effect,” the media release said.

The government made the move after a BBC Africa Eye investigative report showed former GFA president and Confederation of African Football (CAF) first vice president Kwesi Nyantakyi accepting cash gifts.

FIFA said it is carrying out its own investigation into the allegations against Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi later resigned his positions, but denied any wrongdoing. He was later placed on a 90-day suspension by FIFA but he has left his role on the FIFA council.

The media release was signed by FIFA’s secretary general Fatma Samoura.

Photo Credit: Getty Images