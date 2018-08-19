BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

First Photos: Ghanaian Singer Becca ties the knot with Nigerian Beau Tobi Daniel Sanni ❤️

19.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Ghanaian songstress Becca is officially off the market. The Zylofon media signee tied the knot with her Nigerian beau Tobi Daniel Sanni in a private ceremony in Accra Ghana on Saturday, August 18.

Despite being a private ceremony, a good number of celebrities were in attendance including actresses Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Nelson. Also in attendance was Nigerian rap star Ice Prince who confirmed his presence via Instagram. The groom was the rapper’s former business manager.

See more photos:

Photo Credit: @nkonkosa

1 Comments on First Photos: Ghanaian Singer Becca ties the knot with Nigerian Beau Tobi Daniel Sanni ❤️
  • Anon August 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Wow! Dakota and her husband Olumide!! Fantastic.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija