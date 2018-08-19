First Photos: Ghanaian Singer Becca ties the knot with Nigerian Beau Tobi Daniel Sanni ❤️

Ghanaian songstress Becca is officially off the market. The Zylofon media signee tied the knot with her Nigerian beau Tobi Daniel Sanni in a private ceremony in Accra Ghana on Saturday, August 18.

Despite being a private ceremony, a good number of celebrities were in attendance including actresses Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Nelson. Also in attendance was Nigerian rap star Ice Prince who confirmed his presence via Instagram. The groom was the rapper’s former business manager.

See more photos:

Photo Credit: @nkonkosa