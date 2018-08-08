BellaNaija

Issa Rae is the Cover Star for Ebony Magazine's September 2018 Fashion Issue 🌺

Issa Rae is on the cover of Ebony Magazine‘s September 2018 issue and she’s gorgeous!

The 33-year-old actress and producer talks to the magazine about empowering a new generation of creatives using stories of black experience, sisterhood, and racial issues.

See her editorial spread from the shoot of the Fashion Issue below.

Read more about the issue here.

Credits:
Photography: Brian Bowen Smith
Creative Direction: Courtney Walter
Photo Production: Bianca Grey
Styling: Shiona Turini
Makeup: Joanna Simpkin
Hair: Felicia Featherwood

