Kanye West apologizes for comments on Slavery | WATCH

Kanye West has since forever been controversial. Remember him brushing Taylor Swift to the side during her own VMAs win? Or his “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” comment?

Back in May, though, the rapper took things to a whole different level. Speaking to TMZ in an interview, he said:

When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice.

Some backlash had quickly followed, with several over the internet “cancelling” him and refusing to listen to his album “Ye.”

The rapper, in an interview with WGCI 107.5 Radio in Chicago, has apologized for the comments.

A tearful Kanye told the host Kendra G.

I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully. It’s not something for me to overly intellectualize, ‘cause this ain’t nothing to be smart about. This is about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings, and the way I presented that information.

Kanye also touched on his support for Donald Trump, and his wife’s family, the Kardashians.

Check out Kanye’s interview