My lawyers will write NBC to find out why “This is Nigeria” was banned – Falz

So much controversy has followed the lyrics and video of rapper Falz‘s song “This is Nigeria” since its release.

Most notably was the Islamic group Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) who asked that Falz remove the video from the internet or face legal action.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) eventually banned the song, citing its lyrics “This is Nigeria, look how we living now, everybody be criminal” as vulgar.

Falz, in an interview with Punch, has said there is nothing vulgar about the song.

There was no reason for the commission to ban the song, Falz said. He added that he intends to have his lawyers write to them to find out why the song was banned. He said:

There is absolutely nothing vulgar about the song and I think it is ridiculous that the National Broadcasting Commission singled out the least vulgar line in the song and ascribed it to be the reason they banned the song. It is a very simple and clean song. The only thing is that I was very blunt about the way I talk about things. I do not know maybe some messages in the song hit them and that is the real reason they banned the song. The line was, ‘This is Nigeria, look how we living now. Everybody be criminal.’ If they ban this song, then I do not understand them because that song is definitely not a vulgar song. I do not know if the fact that some group wanted me to retract the song is linked with this new development but I know that there were a lot of messages in the song and it is hitting a lot of people in the wrong places and that is what is making them react in that manner. However, there was absolutely no basis for the NBC to ban that song. I am going to have to write to them through my lawyers to find out what is really going on. When I find out the reason behind the ban, I could ask them to lift it if need be and if they do not adhere to my request, I might have to seek legal redress