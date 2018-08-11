LAMBAugust: Chocolate City Music to release 3 Albums “for the culture of hip-hop in Nigeria” in August

Chocolate City Music is set to release three albums in August, a move the label says will bring a re-awakening to hip-hop in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement the label released on Friday.

The albums are Crown, Yung Denzel and Bad Boy Blaq set to be released on August 17th, 24th and 31st respectively. They were all executive produced by label executive and rapper M.I. Abaga.

The label has tagged their campaign #LAMBAugust, with LAMB being an acronym for Loose Kanyon, AQ, M.I. Abaga & Blaqbonez.

“As a word (LAMB) symbolizes the sacrifices that these hip-hop artists are making to restore and ensure the survival of the culture,” the label said.

