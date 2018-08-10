Nicki Minaj drops 4th Studio Album “Queen,” explains why she went after Drake, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled

Nicki Minaj has dropped her fourth studio album “Queen” a week earlier than the scheduled August 17 released date after multiple delays.

The album features Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Future, Swae Lee, Labrinth and Foxy Brown.

See tracklist below:

#Queen 9AMPST/12EST A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:18pm PDT

The most talked about track on the album is “Barbie Dreams” where she took aim at Drake, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Young Thug, among others.

For Drake, she said: “Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh–/ But I don’t know if the pussy wet or if he’s crying and sh–”

Meek Mill – “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him/ ‘I used to pray for times like this,’ face ass when I f— him”

DJ Khaled – “Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking/ Ain’t no fat n—a telling me what he ain’t eating”

Young Thug – “Used to f— with Young Thug, I ain’t addressing this sh–/ I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses and sh–”.

Addressing criticism on the track, Nicki Minaj, on her new Apple Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show this week, Nicki Minaj said:

You guys know that’s not a diss, right. I love them. I said things about people who can take a joke and not be emotional about it. Reading the reactions to ‘Barbie Dreams’ is f—ing hilarious. Everyone is saying how disrespectful ‘Barbie Dreams’ is, and that’s why I f—ing love it.

She also said on Twitter that the track is not a diss, adding that it’s “light-hearted”. She wrote:

I only mentioned people in # BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN

I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2018

Like the rapper said, all is well between her and the artists she mentioned as she engaged in Twitter banter with some of them.

Clcik HERE to get “Queen”.