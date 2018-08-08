BBNaija: “Let love lead please” – Alex Speaks on Fan Wars

In the wake of reports that fans of former BigBrother Double Wahala housemates CeeC and Alex have continued to send the reality stars death threats, Alex has taken to social media to call her fans to order.

This follows CeeC’s Tuesday post of an Alex fan threatening to attack her with acid.

In an Instagram post, Alex said:

Further updates on CeeC’s post revealed that the stars have not been in talking terms with housemate Ifu Ennada sharing that CeeC had refused to call her fans to order despite getting wind of the fact that a fan recently physically assaulted Alex at an event in Portharcourt.

Photo Credit: @Alex_unusual