Model Chanel Iman & Husband welcome their First Child Together

Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard are proud parents!

The 27-year-old supermodel and the 24-year-old New York Giants player welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Friday (August 10).

Chanel shared the sweet moment on Instagram with a caption “You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”

Her husband also posted the same pic along with the caption, “Everything I do is for you two. My world!”

Congrats to the happy family!