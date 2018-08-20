Mohammed Salah, Modrić and Ronaldo up for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award

On August 30th, one of Mohammed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid and Croatia) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus and Portugal) will be named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

In a statement on Monday, UEFA said “the winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 30 August,” adding that “The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.”

According to UEFA, “The award recognises the best players, irrespective of nationality, playing for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on their performances in all competitions – domestic, continental and international.”

UEFA describes Salah as “A UEFA Champions League runner-up and a multiple record breaker in his first term at Liverpool.”

Modrić is “A UEFA Champions League winner, a FIFA World Cup runner-up and recipient of the FIFA Golden Ball,” UEFA said.

For Ronaldo, UEFA said: “A UEFA Champions League winner for a record fifth time and UEFA Champions League top scorer for the sixth campaign running.”

The other names in Top 10 are:

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético & France) – 72 points

5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) – 55 points

6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) – 43 points

7 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium) – 28 points

8 Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid & France) – 23 points

9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Belgium) – 15 points

10 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid & Spain) – 12 points