BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Nicki Minaj Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating her off #1 Spot on Billboard Chart

20.08.2018 at By 3 Comments

In a series of Tweets, Nicki Minaj said expressed Travis Scott used his reality TV star girlfriend Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi to sell his album.

This comes after Scott’s album Astroworld beat Nicki’s August 10 released album Queen to number one spot on the Billboard Chart.

She shared:

Later, she called out Spotify for their recent campaign promoting Drake’s Scorpion and claimed that she was being punished for debuting her record during her radio show.

Neither Travis nor Kylie have responded to the accusations by Nicki Minaj.

3 Comments on Nicki Minaj Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating her off #1 Spot on Billboard Chart
  • Ada August 20, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Nicking is obviously scared of other artists. She’s had her time at number 1,other artistes will have their turn. She can’t be number 1 forever. Picking fights with other artistes will only worsen her case.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ello Bae August 20, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    The caption had me saying “Really Nicki?”. But after reading the article, I must say, “You go Nicki!”. Speak up. She is currently the scapegoat for speaking up but she is stating facts. If you are being treated unfairly speak up..For crying out loud, she is the queen of rap in our era. If anybody needs to speak up, it’s Nicki Minaj. Other musicians will thank her someday.

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Nwunye Tobi August 20, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      Yes she has every right to speak against spotify and all that cos it’s a company. But coming for Travis and Kylie is a no naa. The Kardashians control the press, Travis knows and is using to his advantage, but it is still not wrong or bad. If anything I like how the Kardashians share their fame by helping their best friends o, boyfriends o, bodyguard o, even makeup artists to share in their spotlight and make money. Makeup by Mario, those Malika twins, Tyga, Travis, Kim’s PA, Jordan (Kylie bestie).. all got their fame thru them. 🙂

      Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija