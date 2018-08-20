Nicki Minaj Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating her off #1 Spot on Billboard Chart

In a series of Tweets, Nicki Minaj said expressed Travis Scott used his reality TV star girlfriend Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi to sell his album.
This comes after Scott’s album Astroworld beat Nicki’s August 10 released album Queen to number one spot on the Billboard Chart.
She shared:
Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3
— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
Later, she called out Spotify for their recent campaign promoting Drake’s Scorpion and claimed that she was being punished for debuting her record during her radio show.
Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time.
— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most. Oh I can’t wait for #QueenRadio on Tuesday. They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this. #Queen
— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.
— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018
Neither Travis nor Kylie have responded to the accusations by Nicki Minaj.
Nicking is obviously scared of other artists. She’s had her time at number 1,other artistes will have their turn. She can’t be number 1 forever. Picking fights with other artistes will only worsen her case.
The caption had me saying “Really Nicki?”. But after reading the article, I must say, “You go Nicki!”. Speak up. She is currently the scapegoat for speaking up but she is stating facts. If you are being treated unfairly speak up..For crying out loud, she is the queen of rap in our era. If anybody needs to speak up, it’s Nicki Minaj. Other musicians will thank her someday.
Yes she has every right to speak against spotify and all that cos it’s a company. But coming for Travis and Kylie is a no naa. The Kardashians control the press, Travis knows and is using to his advantage, but it is still not wrong or bad. If anything I like how the Kardashians share their fame by helping their best friends o, boyfriends o, bodyguard o, even makeup artists to share in their spotlight and make money. Makeup by Mario, those Malika twins, Tyga, Travis, Kim’s PA, Jordan (Kylie bestie).. all got their fame thru them. 🙂