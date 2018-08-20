BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Postpone Wedding Date

20.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

The anticipated nuptials of Paris Hilton and her actor beau Chris Zylka has been postponed.

According to E! Online, a source close to Hilton revealed that the bride-to-be who had her hearts set on a November date has had to postpone due to tight schedules.

Paris had her heart set on an 11/11 wedding. That was her dream date. But there’s just too much to do and between her work and travel schedule, not enough time to do it. She is dead set on getting married so the wedding will happen. Just not as quickly as she had hoped. As of now, it’s looking like a spring wedding instead.”

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged early this year in Aspen.

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija