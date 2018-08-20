Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Postpone Wedding Date

The anticipated nuptials of Paris Hilton and her actor beau Chris Zylka has been postponed.

According to E! Online, a source close to Hilton revealed that the bride-to-be who had her hearts set on a November date has had to postpone due to tight schedules.

Paris had her heart set on an 11/11 wedding. That was her dream date. But there’s just too much to do and between her work and travel schedule, not enough time to do it. She is dead set on getting married so the wedding will happen. Just not as quickly as she had hoped. As of now, it’s looking like a spring wedding instead.”

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged early this year in Aspen.