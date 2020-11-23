Connect with us

Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

WATCH: Perfect Your Lace Frontal Game With This Super Simple Bregha Tutorial!

Meet the 34 Finalists Competing in the 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant

Valerie Obaze details the Inspiration behind R&R Luxury & Power of Africa’s Natural Ingredients in "Chapter 10: The Sustainable Era" | WATCH

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Kim Opara, Latasha Ngwube, Lungile Thabethe & More

Grace Ajilore is sharing more of her Child Birth & Motherhood Experiences on this New Vlog

The Must-Have Addition To Your Skincare Routine, According to Vanessa Gyimah

Angie Bee Served Major Parisian Glamour With This 'Emily in Paris' Inspired Beauty Look  

Uche Natori Shows Us How To Do A Flawless Base In This Must Watch Youtube Video

Checkout This Youtuber's Acne-Busting Skincare Routine

Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

There were so many amazing artists honoured at the 2020 American Music Awards and we have the full list of winners right here!

This year’s red carpet was a fierce and fashionable affair. From Ciara’s red robe-inspired gown with Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots to JLo‘s silver Balmain number to Taraji P. Henson in a silver Armani gown with jewellery from Tiffany & Co, it truly was a night to remember.

We’ve got the lowdown on all the celebs on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see what all the stars wore to this year’s AMAs.

