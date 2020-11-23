Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

There were so many amazing artists honoured at the 2020 American Music Awards and we have the full list of winners right here!

This year’s red carpet was a fierce and fashionable affair. From Ciara’s red robe-inspired gown with Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots to JLo‘s silver Balmain number to Taraji P. Henson in a silver Armani gown with jewellery from Tiffany & Co, it truly was a night to remember.

We’ve got the lowdown on all the celebs on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see what all the stars wore to this year’s AMAs.

Our girl @ciara stopped by to present the award for Favorite Album – Soul/R&B! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/HdiysEQXPP — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Tonight was a dream! I had SO MUCH FUN hosting the @amas!!! What was your favorite moment of the night? #AMAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/m8qMKgrrU4 — Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 23, 2020

YAY! @Lavernecox is here to present the award for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/AAtGdS8z0L — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Do you wanna go and take a ride with E!? Nelly performed songs from #CountryGrammar at the #AMAs and it sent us straight back to a middle school dance. pic.twitter.com/Ov9e0ZVdTJ — E! News (@enews) November 23, 2020

Ready for the @AMAs! 🔥💃🏼🔥 What do you all think of this look? 😍 pic.twitter.com/zuH2vFZ1sZ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 23, 2020