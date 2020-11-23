Beauty
Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs
There were so many amazing artists honoured at the 2020 American Music Awards and we have the full list of winners right here!
This year’s red carpet was a fierce and fashionable affair. From Ciara’s red robe-inspired gown with Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots to JLo‘s silver Balmain number to Taraji P. Henson in a silver Armani gown with jewellery from Tiffany & Co, it truly was a night to remember.
We’ve got the lowdown on all the celebs on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see what all the stars wore to this year’s AMAs.
Our girl @ciara stopped by to present the award for Favorite Album – Soul/R&B! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/HdiysEQXPP
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Tonight was a dream! I had SO MUCH FUN hosting the @amas!!! What was your favorite moment of the night? #AMAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/m8qMKgrrU4
— Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) November 23, 2020
OMG @Lavernecox's reaction when 'WAP' took home the Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song award. ❤️ #AMAS pic.twitter.com/FuotUGS8dL
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 23, 2020
YAY! @Lavernecox is here to present the award for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/AAtGdS8z0L
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Our @BacheloretteABC, @Tayshia is at the #AMAs and looking 🔥 https://t.co/kIrm480WTb
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 23, 2020
Oh hey, @Caradelevingne! She presents the #AMAs for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock. pic.twitter.com/RiiQBvzNnt
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
#AMAs pic.twitter.com/9V0b50kqct
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 23, 2020
🔥@AMAs vibe check. Let’s goooo! 🔥 @maluma #PaTiLonely pic.twitter.com/U9Tiwy7pTL
— jlo (@JLo) November 23, 2020
I spy @DojaCat on the #AMAs carpet! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/B8haK9LEXc
— MTV (@MTV) November 23, 2020
A L👀K. @machinegunkelly and @meganfox are at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/CDvxG10Qqg
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2020
Do you wanna go and take a ride with E!? Nelly performed songs from #CountryGrammar at the #AMAs and it sent us straight back to a middle school dance. pic.twitter.com/Ov9e0ZVdTJ
— E! News (@enews) November 23, 2020
⭐️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/vek7najAiT
— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) November 23, 2020
New wallpapers. Thanks @maluma! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/d9ctHqA308
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Watch out, @theweeknd is in the #AMAs house. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KpIbbKPfKB
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
.@LilBaby4PF rockin' the baby blue 🌊 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/FvWUqldAfQ
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
We love to see it. Megan Fox introduces @machinegunkelly's #AMAs performance! pic.twitter.com/PsAIAgdi7J
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Ready for the @AMAs! 🔥💃🏼🔥 What do you all think of this look? 😍 pic.twitter.com/zuH2vFZ1sZ
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 23, 2020
Oh hey, @Caradelevingne! She presents the #AMAs for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock. pic.twitter.com/RiiQBvzNnt
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
.@G_Eazy is here to let us know who is is taking home the #AMAs for Collaboration of the Year! pic.twitter.com/06nXidLI8b
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020