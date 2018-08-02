BellaNaija

“The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going” – D’banj

Music star D’banj has released a new statement weeks after the unfortunate death of his son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, in a swimming pool accident in June.

Thanking his team for their support in the trying times, he wrote on Instagram:

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether’…🙏🙏🙏

D’banj and his wife Lineo lost their son in June 2018.

6 Comments on “The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going” – D’banj
  • Baybie August 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    More strength to you Banga lee. God be with your family!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Yagazie August 2, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    My Family are holding your hands in prayers.Joy will surely come in the morning.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Seriously August 2, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I can only imagine. Gods love will continue to keep you and your family going. Stay strong

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Abbie August 2, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    God’s love and Strength enfold you and your family at this trying time and always

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Wow August 2, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    May God strengthen you and your family. May He comfort you and turn your mourning into dancing.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tina August 2, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    God has given you strength dear. I cannot imagine what you and your are going through.

    Love this! 0 Reply
