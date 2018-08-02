“The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going” – D’banj

Music star D’banj has released a new statement weeks after the unfortunate death of his son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, in a swimming pool accident in June.
Thanking his team for their support in the trying times, he wrote on Instagram:
‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether’…🙏🙏🙏
D’banj and his wife Lineo lost their son in June 2018.
More strength to you Banga lee. God be with your family!
My Family are holding your hands in prayers.Joy will surely come in the morning.
I can only imagine. Gods love will continue to keep you and your family going. Stay strong
God’s love and Strength enfold you and your family at this trying time and always
May God strengthen you and your family. May He comfort you and turn your mourning into dancing.
God has given you strength dear. I cannot imagine what you and your are going through.