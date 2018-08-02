“The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going” – D’banj

Music star D’banj has released a new statement weeks after the unfortunate death of his son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, in a swimming pool accident in June.

Thanking his team for their support in the trying times, he wrote on Instagram:

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether’…🙏🙏🙏

D’banj and his wife Lineo lost their son in June 2018.