Police arrests man who Allegedly Battered Mum for “Yahoo Plus”

A 29-year old man Taiwo Akinola has been arrested by officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly attempting to kill his mother.

According to a statement by Lagos police PRO CSP Chike Oti, Taiwo planned to kill her “in his morbid attempt to advance his cyber fraud business to the bloody or ritual level (yahoo plus)”.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 19th at about 8.30am at No.2 Raji Ajanaku street, Alaja Road, Ayobo, Lagos, the police said.

Taiwo, said to be a member of the Aiye confraternity, asked his mother Alice Iyabo Akinola who was in her store outside the house, to meet him inside their apartment for a discussion. At the same time, he sent her grandchild Faruk, 14 to get him a white handkerchief and a stick of cigarette.

The police statement said: