Police arrests man who Allegedly Battered Mum for “Yahoo Plus”

A 29-year old man Taiwo Akinola has been arrested by officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly attempting to kill his mother.
According to a statement by Lagos police PRO CSP Chike Oti, Taiwo planned to kill her “in his morbid attempt to advance his cyber fraud business to the bloody or ritual level (yahoo plus)”.
The incident occurred on Sunday, August 19th at about 8.30am at No.2 Raji Ajanaku street, Alaja Road, Ayobo, Lagos, the police said.
Taiwo, said to be a member of the Aiye confraternity, asked his mother Alice Iyabo Akinola who was in her store outside the house, to meet him inside their apartment for a discussion. At the same time, he sent her grandchild Faruk, 14 to get him a white handkerchief and a stick of cigarette.
The police statement said:
As soon as the victim entered the house, the suspect attacked her, smashing her head with a plank, pressing iron and a UPS charger to ensure she didn’t survive the ferocious attack.
When Faruk returned from the errand, he didn’t see his grandmother in the shop so he went into the house only to see the poor woman lying in a pool of blood. Shocked by what he saw, the small boy raised the alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene.
They called the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ayobo Division who arrived the scene with his team and promptly arrested the suspect and secured the scene for further investigation by the police forensic experts attached to the Homicide section SCIID Panti, Yaba .
The victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and was found to be hanging onto life. Right now, the doctors are battling to revive Mrs Alice Akinola presently unconscious. Meanwhile the CP has paid the initial hospital cost which enabled the doctors to commence treatment.
During a brief interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he was asked to kill his mother in order to have more money. When his room was searched, the following exhibits were recovered in it, viz:
1. Two calabashes with one containing human skull and the other, a mixture of dark concoction;
2. A plank perforated with nails and stained with blood;
3. A pressing iron stained with blood;
4. A white handkerchief with which he wanted to scoop the victim’s blood;
5. A bottle containing oil and labelled Back To Sender
It is farrrrrrrrrrr better to die of starvation than become a child of the devil.