The Power & the Glory! Lupita Nyong’o is Red Hot for Porter Magazine’s Desire Issue

Actress Lupita Nyong’o is on the cover of PORTER magazine’s Desire issue in a red hot Gucci dress.

Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Lupita Nyong’o reflects on driving change in Hollywood and redressing beauty standards for people of color, as she models the bold silhouettes of the forthcoming FW18 collections. She also talks about empowering women, and why no one should dare touch her hair.

The new issue also speaks about empowering women with fashion force Donatella Versace, love tales with Arizona Muse, and what to expect when entering a marriage today with Hollywood’s most in-demand divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.

See some photos from the shoot below.

Read her interview here.

Credits:

Fashion Editor: @cathykasterine

Editor-in-Chief: @lucy_yeomans