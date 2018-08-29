Tidal partners with MTN as it launches in Uganda and across Africa

Global music and video streaming platform, Tidal, in partnership with MTN, have announced plans to launch in Uganda, and then Africa.

The partnership provides MTN customers with a variety of options for a data-inclusive Tidal membership as part of their plan to gain access to exclusive high-quality streaming music, videos, concerts and more.

“Africa is a continent that has long been an inspiration for music heard around the world and Tidal is excited to highlight the vibrant musicians on our platform. Tidal is also thrilled to bring a new wave of digital music to Uganda as part of this collaboration” said Lior Tibon, the Chief Operating Officer.

The partnership, launched in Uganda but set to be rolled out in other MTN operations across Africa, comes with an array of membership options where customers can tap into one, three, seven and 30-day memberships, all of which include data and a free 30-day trial for all first-time members.

On the importance of MTN’s partnership with Tidal artist-owner Damian Marley noted:

I remember hearing stories about my father‘s records being destroyed once they got to Africa. They didn’t want the people to hear the message in the music. What a beautiful day it is now when Africa will not only have access to my family’s music but to all music that exists.

An exclusive Collaboration Conference and ‘The MTN TIDAL Experience’ which will be held on 27 and 29 September in Uganda, with dancehall artist Kranium, Nigeria’s DJ Spinall, Beenie Gunter and local DJs set to perform.