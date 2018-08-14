Woman brutalises 13-year old ward, says she abuses her for being Childless

The Lagos state police command has arrested a woman for allegedly brutalising her 13-year old ward at their Bush Street home in the Anthony Village area of of the state.

According to Punch, the girl ran away from home after she said she was beaten by her guardian Bose Ogedenbge, who she claimed maltreated her daily.

The victims father had handed her over to Ogedengbe’s husband who is his relation.

The victim, a Junior Secondary School 2 student of Mende Junior High School was found by residents of Ajose Street, Maryland where she ran to.

One of the peoples who rescued her Wasiu Ismail, said:

Around 6.30am on Friday, an elderly man who lives on this street brought the girl. He said he saw her with blood all over her body. When I queried her, she said her guardian’s wife maltreated her every day and it was when it became unbearable that she decided to run away from the house.

Ismail said that the victim told him that Bose brutalised her the previous day upon finding out that some of the clothes she washed were yet to dry up.

“I asked if she wanted to go back, but she said she could not because the woman, who she called her aunt, would kill her,” Ismail added.

According to Punch, Bose came to the street with some men and attempted to take the girl away but the residents refused.

Bose later brought a police officer from the Anthony division, where she had earlier filed a missing person report, but the residents still resisted.

Another resident, Suleiman Habeeb, said:

Her (Bose’s) version of the story was a bit different. She said the girl abused her that she was a witch and that was why she had not conceived. She said the girl’s grandma was behind the mischief. We told the woman not to think that she could use the police to harass us. We called different emergency numbers of Lagos State and sent distress calls to government agencies. Some youths wanted to beat up the woman, but we cautioned them. We are happy that the government has now taken over the case and we hope justice will be done. We want the government to take action against the woman. If you cannot take care of a child, return her to her parents and do your domestic chores yourself.

Officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development later arrived and took the victim away.

The Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Adeola Olabisi, said:

The girl said the woman beats her up at the slightest provocation. She has fading and fresh scars to show for it. She wishes to continue staying in Lagos, but not with the woman. We have taken her into custody and handed over the suspect to the police for prosecution.

Photo Credit: Punch