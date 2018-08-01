Zimbabwe Elections: Military opens fire on Opposition Supporters

Zimbabweans went out en masse on Tuesday to vote in their first presidential elections since the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe.
The post-election protest has however turned dark as 3 people have been reported dead.
According to BBC, 3 people have been killed by Zimbabwe’s military troops after they opened fire on rioting opposition supporters.
The supporters allege that their votes were stolen, accusing the leading party Zanu-PF of rigging the elections.
The opposition party MDC Alliance has described the shooting as reminiscent of the “dark days” of Mugabe’s rule.
President and candidate of Zanu-PF Emmerson Mnangagwa, however, said the opposition party was responsible for the violence.
See videos of the riot
Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images