Zimbabwe Elections: Military opens fire on Opposition Supporters

Zimbabweans went out en masse on Tuesday to vote in their first presidential elections since the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe.

The post-election protest has however turned dark as 3 people have been reported dead.

According to BBC, 3 people have been killed by Zimbabwe’s military troops after they opened fire on rioting opposition supporters.

The supporters allege that their votes were stolen, accusing the leading party Zanu-PF of rigging the elections.

The opposition party MDC Alliance has described the shooting as reminiscent of the “dark days” of Mugabe’s rule.

President and candidate of Zanu-PF Emmerson Mnangagwa, however, said the opposition party was responsible for the violence.

Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images