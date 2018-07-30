BellaNaija

Zimbabwe votes in first Elections since Mugabe’s Ouster

HARARE, ZIMBABWE – JULY 30: Members of the public queue at a polling station to cast their vote in the Zimbabwean General Election on July 30, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans are going to the polls to vote for a new president after Robert Mugabe, who led the country for 37 years, was deposed in November 2017. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

People all across Zimbabwe will on Monday proceed to voting centres to cast their votes in the first elections since the ousting of Robert Mugabe.

94-year-old Mugabe was ousted in November 2017 after ruling the country for 37 years.

His former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, who took over his role, is running in Monday’s polls against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change).

75-year-old Mnangagwa is running on the ZANU-PF platform, under which Mugabe ruled the country.

Punch reports that Mugabe has hinted he’ll be voting for the opposition, saying: “I cannot vote for those who tormented me.”

28-year-old Tawanda Petru, who spoke to the media, said:

I just have to do this. I have to see a better Zimbabwe for my kids. Things have been tough.

I’m going to vote for Chamisa, for change. I am not afraid, I can tell you.

Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

