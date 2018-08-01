Buhari visits Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday visited the proposed presidential campaign office in Abuja.

The official spokesperson of the president, Garba Shehu, shared the news on his Twitter page.

Buhari visited the campaign office with the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

To receive him was the head of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

See photos from the visit:

Photo Credit: @GarShehu